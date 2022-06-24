Magic select Paolo Banchero with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic has selected 19-year-old Paolo Banchero with No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in New York late Thursday.

An Italian-American, Banchero played with 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists at Duke and now is ready to fight for the Magic, which failed to meet expectations with 22 losses and 60 wins last season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga with the No. 2 pick, while Auburn forward Jabari Smith was selected by the Houston Rockets at No. 3.





