Mane arrives in Munich to complete move from Liverpool

Senegal forward Sadio Mane arrived in Munich on Tuesday to complete a transfer from Liverpool to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.



Sky TV showed Mane arrive on a private plane for the mandatory medical after which he was to sign a three-year contract. Kicker sports magazine said the presentation was scheduled for Wednesday.



Neither Liverpool nor Bayern have confirmed the transfer but the clubs are said to have agreed on a transfer fee of €32 million ($33.7 million) which can rise to €41 million with add-ons.



Mane is to bolster Bayern attack as Serge Gnabry's future appears unclear and top scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave in summer.



