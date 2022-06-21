 Contact Us
News Sport Mane arrives in Munich to complete move from Liverpool

Mane arrives in Munich to complete move from Liverpool

DPA SPORT
Published June 21,2022
Subscribe
MANE ARRIVES IN MUNICH TO COMPLETE MOVE FROM LIVERPOOL

Senegal forward Sadio Mane arrived in Munich on Tuesday to complete a transfer from Liverpool to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sky TV showed Mane arrive on a private plane for the mandatory medical after which he was to sign a three-year contract. Kicker sports magazine said the presentation was scheduled for Wednesday.

Neither Liverpool nor Bayern have confirmed the transfer but the clubs are said to have agreed on a transfer fee of €32 million ($33.7 million) which can rise to €41 million with add-ons.

Mane is to bolster Bayern attack as Serge Gnabry's future appears unclear and top scorer Robert Lewandowski wants to leave in summer.