FIFA reveals 16 cities to host 2026 World Cup

The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during an event in New York after an announcement related to the staging of the FIFA World Cup 2026, on June 16, 2022 (AFP)

FIFA revealed the host cities for the 2026 World Cup early on Friday, with 11 venues picked from the US.

FIFA World Cup said on Twitter that the 16 cities chosen to host the 2026 World Cup are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle in the US, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey in Mexico, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

It will be the first World Cup to be co-hosted by three countries, and the tournament will feature 48 teams, up from 32 previously.

The US last hosted the World Cup in 1994.

Mexico, on the other hand, hosted the World Cup finals twice, in 1970 and 1986.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Canada will host a men's World Cup tournament.

















