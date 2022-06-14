Russian and Belarusian can compete at US Open under neutral flag

The US Open will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at this year's championships under a neutral flag.



Russia's world number one Daniil Medvedev, one of a host of players banned from Wimbledon in the wake of the war in Ukraine, will therefore be able to defend his title.



Wimbledon's controversial stance led to the ATP and WTA stripping the tournament of ranking points, but the US Open has not followed suit.



A statement from the United States Tennis Association on Tuesday confirmed: "The USTA will allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2022 US Open, but only under a neutral flag."



Medvedev claimed his first grand slam title at Flushing Meadows last year with a straight-sets win over Novak Djokovic.



