El Salvador football federation condemns killing of referee

The Salvadoran Football Federation on Monday condemned the death of a referee who was violently attacked while officiating a match last weekend in the capital.

In a press release, the federation said it "condemns and rejects the physical aggression" directed at 63-year-old referee Jose Arnoldo Amaya by "so-called supporters and players during a match that he refereed at the Toluca stadium in San Salvador."

A member of the National Association of Football Referees of El Salvador, Amaya was violently attacked before being taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have not yet established exact details on what occurred, and are still looking for the culprits.

Amaya had served some 20 years as a referee for neighborhood, school and football league matches in El Salvador.