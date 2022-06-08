Belgium hammer Poland 6-1 in UEFA Nations League

Belgium hammered Poland 6-1 Wednesday in League A Group 4 in the UEFA Nations League.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski gave the lead to Poland in the 28th minute at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Before the end of the first half, Axel Witsel equalized in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Belgium had the wind on their backs as Kevin De Bruyne brought the lead to the Red Devils in the 59th minute. Then Leandro Trossard made it 3-1 for Belgium in the 73rd minute.

Trossard put one more into Poland's goal just seven minutes later and then Leander Dendoncker made it 5-1 for the Red Devils in the 83rd minute.

Lois Openda made the final score 6-1 in the 93rd minute.

In the other Wednesday match of Group 4, the Netherlands defeated Wales 2-1 and kept their top spot in the standings with 6 points. Belgium beat Poland for second spot with 3 points and a goal difference.