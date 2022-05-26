ROMA WIN MAIDEN CONFERENCE LEAGUE FOR MOURINHOS FIFTH EUROPEAN TITLE

Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to claim the inaugural Europa Conference League title and a fifth overall on the continent for their coach Jose Mourinho.



Nicolo Zaniolo scored the winner in the 32nd minute in Tirana for Roma's first official title in Europe, but not after being saved by the post and crossbar in the second half.



They won the 1961 Fairs Cup but that event which preceded the UEFA Cup was not recognized by UEFA, and they then lost the 1984 Champions Cup and 1991 UEFA Cup finals. It is Roma's first trophy of any kind since the 2008 Italian Cup.



Mourinho became the third coach to lift trophies in three European competitions, joining Udo Lattek and Giovanni Trapattoni. He won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010, plus the UEFA Cup/Europa League with Porto 2003 and Manchester United 2017 before his latest success.