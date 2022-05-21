 Contact Us
News Sport Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

The midfielder, who beat seven other nominees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse, produced 15 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season.

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published May 21,2022
Subscribe
KEVIN DE BRUYNE NAMED PREMIER LEAGUES PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday was named the 2021/22 EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season.

The midfielder, who beat seven other nominees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse, produced 15 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season.

This marks the Belgian's second award, which was voted by 20 club captains and a panel of football experts. Earlier, he won the prize in the 2019/20 season.

Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic are the other three players who won the honor more than once in Premier League history.

The 30-year-old left German team Wolfsburg for the Sky Blues in 2015.