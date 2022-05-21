KEVIN DE BRUYNE NAMED PREMIER LEAGUES PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne on Saturday was named the 2021/22 EA Sports Premier League Player of the Season.

The midfielder, who beat seven other nominees: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse, produced 15 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances this season.

This marks the Belgian's second award, which was voted by 20 club captains and a panel of football experts. Earlier, he won the prize in the 2019/20 season.

Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic are the other three players who won the honor more than once in Premier League history.

The 30-year-old left German team Wolfsburg for the Sky Blues in 2015.