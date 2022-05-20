BUSENAZ SÜRMENELI TAKES GOLD IN WOMENS WORLD BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic champion boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey won the gold medal on Friday in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Sürmeneli, 23, beat her Canadian opponent Charlie Cavanagh in the final of 63-66 kilogram category, or welter weight, to become world champion for a second time.

She had previously bagged gold medals in the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This was Turkiye's fourth gold medal in this year's World Boxing Championships.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish boxers Buse Naz Çakıroğu and Hatice Akbaş were both separately crowned world champions.

On Thursday, Ayşe Çağırır won the gold in the 48 kg category.