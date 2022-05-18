Mirotic-led Barcelona look for 3rd EuroLeague title in their history

Barcelona are set to play in the 2022 Final Four where they will be seeing their third Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title in the club's history.

With more than 50 domestic and international trophies, Barcelona are known as one of the most successful clubs in European basketball.

The Spanish giants sealed their first European title by winning the FIBA European Cup Winners' Cup in 1985.

The Blaugranes also won the European Super Cup in 1987.

Barcelona returned to the top of European basketball when they lifted the EuroLeague in 2003 after defeating Benetton Treviso 76-65 with contributions from legendary figures Dejan Bodiroga, Sarunas Jasikevicius and Juan Carlos Navarro.

Seven years later, they repeated the feat by beating Olympiacos 86-68 in 2010.

They also have 19 Spanish league titles.

2022 MVP WINNER MIROTIC VITAL PART OF BARCELONA

Barcelona finished the 2021-2022 regular season atop the standings at 21-7.

They qualified for the Final Four after beating German side Bayern Munich in the playoffs.

Spanish player Nikola Mirotic became a key part of Barcelona, averaging 16.6 points in 36 games.

He was also named MVP in the regular season. The 31-year-old was chosen by fans, media, head coaches and team captains.

Mirotic was honored with the MVP award in October and December.

He was also included in the All-EuroLeague First Team for a second straight year.

2022 FINAL FOUR FEVER TO START THURSDAY

The Final Four of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague is set to begin Thursday in Belgrade, Serbia.

Barcelona and Real Madrid from Spain, Greek club Olympiacos and Istanbul team Anadolu Efes will battle it out for the season's top-tier European basketball title.

Reigning champions Anadolu Efes will try to hold onto their title, while the most successful team in the tournament, Real Madrid, will seek their 11th trophy.

Olympiacos will take on Anadolu Efes on Thursday to begin the round. Barcelona will play archrivals Real Madrid later the same day.

All Final Four games, including the final and third-place game on Saturday, will be held at Stark Arena in Belgrade.