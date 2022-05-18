German football boss Neuendorf: no cup final in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is not an option to host the German Cup final, federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf has said after league (DFL) chief Donata Hopfen suggested it could hold a different fixture.



"Mrs Hopfen has said she doesn't want to rule out that there could be a Super Cup (between Bundesliga winners and cup winners) there," Neundorf said in Thursday's edition of Die Zeit weekly. "But such games have to stay in Germany.



"The German Cup final belongs to Berlin. Full stop.



"We need the closeness of the fans and acceptance for our sport."



Hopfen said in an interview early February that Bundesliga play-offs could be considered or moving the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia was something not to be ruled out.



But even an offer of many millions from investors would not prompt Neundorf to change his mind.



"Not everything is a question of the price," the president said. He can also say "no" and "the sport in general must do that again."



Regarding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year, Neundorf said such tournaments should in future not be given to countries that disregard human rights.



"Basically, it's quite simple: If we look at our statutes and the values and principles they contain, then we have to live and represent them," the 60-year-old said.



"That is what I stand for. Especially with regard to the selection of countries for major sporting events."



Qatar has been widely criticized for its record on the rights of migrant workers since being awarded the World Cup back in 2010 but claims to have made progress in the area.



