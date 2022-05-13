MOROCCO SAYS FIRST ARAB WOMAN TO REFEREE MENS FOOTBALL FINAL

Morocco says first Arab woman to referee men's football final

Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi will become the first woman in the Arab world to referee a men's national football final on Saturday, the sport's local federation said.

The police officer will oversee the final of the Moroccan Throne Cup, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in the city of Agadir.

The North African kingdom's football federation, in a statement carried by local media on Friday announcing her selection, said it was a first in the Arab world.

Karboubi had, however, also been a video referee during February's Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Egypt.

Karboubi, 34, became an international referee in 2016 and was the first woman to referee a top league match in Morocco.

Her deputy will also be a woman, Fatiha Jermoumi.

Saturday's match pits Rabat's AS FAR, the Moroccan Armed Forces club, against Moghreb Atletico de Tetouan (MAT).