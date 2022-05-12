Sivasspor advance to 2022 Turkish Cup final after eliminating Alanyaspor

Demir Grup Sivasspor moved to the 2022 Ziraat Turkish Cup final after eliminating Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Wednesday.

After the first half ended in a goalless draw in Sivas, Famara Diedhiou scored a header to give Alanyaspor a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute.

Sivasspor bounced back when Hakan Arslan scored the equalizer in the minute 88 of the semifinal's second leg clash and the match ended 1-1.

Sivasspor, who sealed a 2-1 win in the first leg, secured a 3-2 aggregate victory to reach the final.

The final will be played between Kayserispor and Sivasspor in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 26.