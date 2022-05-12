Giorgio Chiellini announces his departure from Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini is set to end his near two-decade tenure at Juventus , the Pisa-born team captain confirmed late Wednesday.

"I give way to the youngsters, as next year I will not be here. On Monday I will say goodbye to my stadium, and Fiorentina will be my last match," he said on the Turin team's Twitter account.

"I say goodbye with joy to this team, of which I will be the biggest fan, because Juve will always stay with me," he added.

Chiellini's last match against Fiorentina is set for May 22 at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

After joining the Bianconeri in 2015, the 37-year-old center-back became the key player for Juventus, where he became a nine-time Serie A champion with the team, along with five Coppa Italia titles.

He also led the Italian national team to the UEFA EURO 2020 title.



