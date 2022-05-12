BENZEMA EQUALS RAUL AS REAL MADRIDS SECOND-HIGHEST GOALSCORER

Karim Benzema drew level with Real Madrid great Raul as the Spanish giants' second-highest goalscorer by netting his 323rd goal for the club on Thursday.

The France striker headed in Real's second goal against Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains well clear at the top of Madrid's all-time goalscoring charts with 451.

Benzema has now scored 44 times in as many appearances this season as Carlo Ancelotti's side have wrapped up the La Liga title and reached the Champions League final, where they will play Liverpool in Paris on May 28.