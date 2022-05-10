Pep Guardiola all but confirms Man City are signing Haaland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he has been told he cannot speak about the Premier League club's potential new signing Erling Haaland until the transfer is done.

Norwegian striker Haaland, 21, is one of the hottest prospects when the transfer window opens having scored 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund since his debut in January 2020.

"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I'm not allowed to say anything until the deal is done," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"I cannot talk, I'm sorry. There's plenty of time to talk. I would love to talk, honestly. They tell me not to talk, from a legal perspective, not because I don't want to."









