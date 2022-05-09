Haaland agrees Manchester City deal to depart Dortmund

Superstar striker Erling Haaland has reportedly informed Borussia Dortmund he will leave the Bundesliga club at the end of the season to join Premier League champions Manchester City.



Sky television and The Athletic portal have reported City boss Ferran Soriano has informed Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke that they will activate a 75-million-euro (78.9-million-dollar) release clause in Haaland's contract.



According to the Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad, Haaland also completed medical tests at the Erasmus hospital in Brussels on Monday. Dortmund said the player was allowed to have the day off to "take care of personal matters."



According to the report, the staff at the Erasmus hospital was surprised that one of the most desired football player in the world was suddenly there. Haaland, however, reportedly decided to go to Brussels so the tests could take place without any fuss.



Dortmund's head of professional football Sebastian Kehl told the Sport1 programme 'Doppelpass' on Sunday that a transfer could be concluded this week.



A replacement for Norway's Haaland is already being lined up with Kehl hopeful a move for Germany international Karim Adeyemi, currently with Red Bull Salzburg will soon be completed.



Haaland himself switched to Dortmund from Salzburg early 2020 for 20 million euros.

