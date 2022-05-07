Spanish talent Alcaraz beats world number one Djokovic in Madrid

Spain's young tennis hope Carlos Alcaraz continued his brilliant break-out season with a thrilling victory over Novak Djokovic on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP masters tournament in Madrid.



The 19-year-old Alcaraz triumphed 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in a marathon 3 hours 35 minutes on the clay of the Spanish capital against the world number one Serbian.



Alcaraz had already beaten compatriot Rafael Nadal, the record grand slam champion, in the quarter-finals and will face either German Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.