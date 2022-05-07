Porto win at Benfica to seal Portuguese title

Zaidu Sanusi scored in added time on Saturday as Porto clinched their 30th Portuguese league title with a 1-0 victory away to Benfica.

The result also guarantees that last year's champions Sporting will finish second, and qualify for the Champions League group stage, with Benfica third.

Nigerian left-back Zaidu struck on a counter-attack minutes into stoppage time to put Porto nine points ahead with one round of games to play.

Sporting travel to Portimonense later Saturday and have an eight-point edge and a game in hand on Lisbon rivals Benfica.

Benfica, who reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, will go into the qualifying round of the competition.

Before their first league defeat this season, at Braga two weeks ago, Porto, under coach Sergio Conceicao, set a new Portuguese league unbeaten record of 58 games.

Porto will be able to crown their season with a double, when they face Tondela, 16th in the league, in the Portuguese Cup final on May 22.