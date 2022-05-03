Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns claim victories at Conference semifinals openers

The Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns claimed victories in their Conference semifinals series on Monday.

The Miami led the game 30-22 at the end of the first period, but the Philadelphia 76ers had a good start in the second quarter, building a 29-20 lead in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference.

The winning side, however, took a nine-point lead at the end of the third period, 80-72, as they netted 30 points at FTX Arena.

Miami center Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyler Herro of Miami came off the bench to net 25 points and seven assists in the 106-92 victory. Turkish international Omer Faruk Yurtseven added six points for his team.

Tobias Harris was the highest scorer of his team with 27 points for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden were the Sixers' other double-digit scorers with 19 points and 16 points, respectively.

In the Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 121-114 to take a 1-0 lead.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns to victory with 25 points and eight points at Footprint Center. Devin Booker netted 23 points and nine rebounds while Chris Paul helped his team with 19 points and five rebounds.

Dallas tasted defeat despite a standout performance by Luka Doncic. Slovenian star Doncic notched a double-double with 45 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Miami Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers at the FTX Arena, and the Dallas Mavericks will visit the Phoenix Suns' Footprint Center for the Game 2 on Thursday.