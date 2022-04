Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th LaLiga title after two goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

The win also made Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe's top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Real are on 81 points with four games to go. They are 17 points ahead of nearest rivals Sevilla.