Mbappe bags brace as PSG held by Strasbourg

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain were held to a 3-3 draw at Racing Strasbourg in a spectacular encounter on Friday.

PSG, who claimed a record-equalling 10th top-flight title last weekend, had to share the points after Anthony Caci's strike gave the hosts a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time.

Before that, Mbappe had scored his 23rd and 24th league goals. He cancelled out Kevin Gameiro's opener before extending his team's lead following Achraf Hakimi's second-half strike after a Marco Verratti own goal.

The result left PSG on 79 points from 35 games and fifth-placed Strasbourg on 57, two points behind third-placed Stade Rennais who occupy the last Champions League spot.