Barcelona extend deal with Ronald Araujo until 2026

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has agreed to extend his contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2026, the Spanish football club confirmed on Tuesday.

Barcelona said in a statement that Araujo's signing ceremony will take place on the field at Camp Nou on Friday.

"The buyout clause stipulated is set at €1bn ($1.06 billion)," it said, adding, "His talents in defence and scoring goals mean he is a player for years to come as his tally of four goals this season proves."

Araujo, who joined Barca B in 2018, became a member of the Barcelona first-team squad that won the Copa del Rey with the club in 2020-21.

The 23-year-old previously played for Uruguay's Rentistas and Boston River while he has nine international caps for his nation.