Bayern coach Nagelsmann relieved with Bundesliga title after difficult first season

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann breathed a sigh of relief when he crowned a challenging first season at the German powerhouse with his first Bundesliga title on Saturday, extending their run to 10 straight league wins.

"It felt great. I know how important it was to win it today," Nagelsmann, who had joined from RB Leipzig, said. "It moves the season into a better light. It is my first major title as well so it feels great."

Bayern beat second-placed Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in front of a 75,000-strong home crowd to move 12 points clear of them with three games remaining, and make sure of their only trophy this season.

First-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski as well as a late goal from Jamal Musiala secured their title-sealing win with Dortmund cutting the deficit with a second-half penalty through Emre Can.

"It was not an easy season I have to say," said Nagelsmann who at 34 became the second-youngest coach to win the Bundesliga.

"I am not one to complain but a lot of things happened and we had setbacks. So I am happy to have won it. Had we not won today we would have to handle an unnecessary setback."

The Bavarians had suffered a shock Champions League quarter-final exit to Villarreal earlier in the month and had also crashed out of the German Cup second round with their heaviest ever defeat, a 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

That made winning the league mandatory.

"It has not been an easy season so that is why I am happy that we sealed it with the league title," Nagelsmann said.

"Next season I will be feeling the same pressure if not more and hopefully we are more successful in two of the three competitions and then also win the 11th straight league title."







