Fenerbahçe claim 2-0 win over 10-men Göztepe at Saracoğlu

Fenerbahçe claimed a 2-0 victory against Göztepe in the Turkish Super League on Saturday.

Fenerbahçe defender Serdar Aziz's header gave his team an early lead in the fifth minute at Ülker Stadium.

In the 20th minute, Miha Zajc's long-range goal is ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Fenerbahçe doubled the lead when teenage midfielder Arda Güler converted a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, the Izmir football club finished the match with 10 men after Francois Moubandje received a straight red card in the 82nd minute.

Second-place Fenerbahçe boosted their points to 62, while Göztepe remained in the 19th spot with 27 points.

- Saturday's results:

Atakaş Hatayspor - DG Sivasspor: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - FTA Antalyaspor: 1-3

Altay - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-1