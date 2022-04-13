Liverpool, Manchester City reach Champions League semifinals

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Benfica Wednesday in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and reached the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate win.

The Reds' goals came from Roberto Firmino in the 55th and 65th minutes and Ibrahima Konate in the 21st minute at Anfield Stadium.

Goncalo Ramos in the 32nd minute, Roman Yaremcuk in the 73rd minute and Darwin Nunez in the 81st minute were the scorers for the Portuguese team.

Another English team, Manchester City, also reached the semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win after a goalless draw against Spanish team Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on the same day in the quarterfinals second leg.

They will take on Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid, while Liverpool will play against another Spanish team, Villarreal, in the semifinal round.

The first legs of the semifinals will be held on April 27, while the second legs will be played on May 4.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be held at the Stade de France on May 28.