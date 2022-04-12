FIFA launches free streaming platform to broadcast matches

News
Published April 12,2022
World football ruling body FIFA on Tuesday launched a free of charge streaming platform which will give fans access to tens of thousands of games across the globe.
Football fans will be able to watch over 40,000 live matches in 2022 from a wide range of leagues, including men's, women's and youth competitions on the platform called FIFA+.
In addition, there is an archive section with, among other things, every World Cup game "ever recorded on camera" and documentaries about current and former football stars.
"FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA's core mission of expanding and developing football globally," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
The platform also has a match centre with game stats and a daily feed of news.
FIFA+ will be initially available in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese. According to the federation, other languages will follow later this year.