Ronald Koeman to take over as Netherlands coach after Qatar 2022 World Cup

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman will take over as Netherlands boss from Louis van Gaal after this year's World Cup, the Dutch football federation said on Wednesday.

Van Gaal announced at the weekend that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer for the last two years but that he still hoped to lead the team at the finals that kick off in Qatar in November.

Koeman, 59, led the Oranje 2018-2020 but departed for Barcelona but lasted a little over a season as the club battled financial difficulties.



He has agreed on a contract to 2026, the Dutch federation KNVB said.



At the November 21-December 18 World Cup the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A with hosts Qatar, African champions Senegal and Ecuador.







