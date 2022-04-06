Leipzig coach urges patience against Atalanta; Adams to miss game

RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco has told his team to be patient in Thursday's first-leg Europa League quarter-final against Italy's Atalanta and not take too many risks.



"We must not lose patience, must not be too hungry," Tedesco told reporters on Wednesday. "We showed against [Real] Sociedad that we are able to steer the game in the right direction away from home."



Leipzig had drawn at home with Sociedad in the play-offs for a last 16 berth but then won the return leg in Spain. They reached the quarters by walk-over after planned opponents Spartak Moscow were banned from playing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Tedesco also said that American midfielder Tyler Adams would join Danish attacker Yussuf Poulsen and Amadou Haidara on the injury sidelines.



Leipzig have transformed their season since appointing Tedesco coach in December and in addition to being fourth in the Bundesliga are chasing their first major title.



After next week's Europa League return leg in Bergamo they are also in the German Cup semi-finals where they welcome Union Berlin on April 20.



Captain Peter Gulacsi said the team has grown since a first quarter-final berth in the event in 2018 which they lost against Olympique Marseille.



"That was our first year on the international stage. We were very inexperienced. Now we have developed and have played in finals," he said.



Leipzig reached the German Cup finals 2019 and 2021 which they both lost. They were also in the 2020 Champions League semi-finals.



"Now we can play clever and with experience, that will be important against Bergamo," Gulacsi said.



