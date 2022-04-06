News Sport Dynamo Kyiv plan charity games "for peace" against Euro giants

DPA SPORT Published April 06,2022

Ukraine record champions Dynamo Kyiv plan to play a series of charity matches against top European opposition to send an anti-war message following the invasion by Russia.



Dynamo will play the first match on April 12 against Polish champions Legia Warsaw and say they plan to have further games against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Ajax and Basel.



The team coached by Romanian Mircea Lucescu is in Bucharest preparing for the games to be held under the motto 'Play for peace! Stop the war!'.



"The reason of these games is to inform the international community of the terrible events in Ukraine and collect donations to support Ukrainians who have suffered in the war under Russian aggression," Dynamo said.







