MUNICHS NAGELSMANN SYMPATHISES WITH TOLISSO AFTER LATEST SETBACK

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has gone to his native France to regroup after a latest injury setback, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday.



Nagelsmann confirmed that Tolisso suffered another muscle tear in Saturday's Bundesliga match at Freiburg, where he came on in what was a return from a thigh muscle injury.



"The situation is not easy for him. He is devastated which is very understandable from a sporting point of view," Nagelsmann said.



"He has had a lot of muscle fibre tears over the past months and has missed many days over the past years.



"He is in France now and is trying to take his mind off it and to garner new strength and courage," he added.



Midfielder Tolisso, 27, came to Bayern in 2017 for a then club record €41.5 million ($45.7 million) from Olympic Lyon. His contract expires after the season, with his future yet to be decided.

