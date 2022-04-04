Freiburg to appeal game result after Bayern substitution fiasco

Freiburg decided to appeal the outcome of their Bundesliga loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday in which the champions played a brief spell with 12 men following a botched substitution.



The decision to appeal comes "after intensive discussions at various levels and a legal examination," Freiburg said. The club, however, stressed that they were "in a dilemma through no fault of our own" as they had no influence on the events surrounding the substitution.



Freiburg added that the German football federation (DFB) legal and procedural regulations "burdens the completely uninvolved club - in this case us - with the responsibility for dealing with an obvious violation of the rules."



Bayern won 4-1 at Freiburg but played a few seconds with 12 players after winger Kingsley Coman failed to leave the pitch as intended in an 86th minute double substitution.



