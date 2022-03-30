Paul George returns, sparks Los Angeles Clippers to comeback win

Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

George made 6 of 9 3-point attempts and played 31 minutes in his first action since Dec. 22. He had been out with an elbow injury. Reggie Jackson scored 21 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles.

The Clippers finished the game on a 34-12 surge to halt a five-game losing streak.

Donovan Mitchell had 33 points and six assists and Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 rebounds as Utah lost its fifth straight contest.





