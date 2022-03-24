FRANCES MBAPPE A DOUBT FOR IVORY COAST FRIENDLY DUE TO INFECTION

France forward Kylian Mbappe could miss Friday's friendly against Ivory Coast and will not take part in training because of an infection, coach Didier Deschamps said.

World champions France will play Ivory Coast in a friendly in Marseille on Friday before taking on South Africa in Lille next week.

Deschamps told a news conference on Thursday he would make a late decision on Mbappe's involvement before the game on Friday.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will not play against Ivory Coast, Deschamps added, but will be back for Tuesday's game against South Africa.