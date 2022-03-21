Russian race walker Lashmanova banned for doping, loses Olympic gold

The Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for doping offences and will retrospectively lose her Olympic gold from 2012 and world championship win from a year later, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Monday.



"Following AIU charges ... Lashmanova has been banned for two years, starting 09 March 2021, for the use of prohibited substances," a statement said.



The AIU added the 29-year-old would have her results from February 18, 2012, to January 3, 2014, annulled.



Lashmanova set a then world record in winning the 20-kilometre walk at the 2012 Games in London.



The AIU said the decision could still be appealed.



