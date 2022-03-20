Man City beat Southampton 4-1 in FA Cup to reach semis

Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1 Sunday at St. Mary's Stadium to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

The 2022 Emirates FA Cup semifinals, which will be held at London's Wembley Stadium, will see a showdown between Man City and Liverpool in mid-April.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were the scorers for Man City.

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte scored an own goal in injury time in the first half.

Meanwhile, Liverpool barely beat lower division team Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground as Diogo Jota scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

Crystal Palace toppled Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park to qualify for the FA Cup semis.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes netted goals for Crystal Palace to give their team the win.

Chelsea advanced to the semifinal phase Saturday after beating lower division club Middlesbrough 2-0 in a quarterfinal match.

Manchester City will take on Liverpool and Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals on April 16 at Wembley.

The same venue will host the 2022 FA Cup final on May 14.