Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP in Ferrari one-two
Published March 20,2022
A brilliant drive from pole position gave Charles Leclerc and Ferrari victory in Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a thrilling early battle with Max Verstappen, who later retired on a bad day for Red Bull.
The race was the first held under new regulations, with changes in aerodynamics in particular designed to promote more overtaking and closer battles between cars.
Verstappen highlighted that with an astonishing lunge in his Red Bull inside Leclerc on lap 19 only for the Ferrari to counter immediately.
The scenario repeated on the next two laps and when Leclerc held off Verstappen following his second pit stop on lap 32 of the 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, victory was secured.
After a late safety car caused by Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri stopping and catching fire, Verstappen reported a power issue and retired on lap 55 to leave Carlos Sainz second.
It is Ferrari's first win since 2019 and the third of Leclerc's career.
Lewis Hamilton was third for Mercedes but they were largely uncompetitive and reached the podium when Sergio Perez's Red Bull also stopped on the last lap.
The next race is in Saudi Arabia on March 27.