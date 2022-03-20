Borussia Dortmund lose ground in title race with draw at Cologne

Borussia Dortmund had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Cologne on Sunday after taking the lead as they lost ground in the title race, dropping six points behind leaders Bayern Munich with seven games left in the campaign.

Marius Wolf, who had scored the winner against Arminia Bielefeld last week, put the visitors in front after eight minutes but apart from an Erling Haaland shot that sailed narrowly wide, Dortmund showed little else in the first half.

Cologne got a deserved equaliser through Sebastian Andersson in the 36th minute after Jannes Horn's free kick was headed towards goal by Anthony Modeste.

Haaland, the subject of intense transfer speculation, missed a one-one-one 10 minutes after the restart with keeper Marvin Schwaebe denying the Norwegian with a fine block as Dortmund reclaimed the initiative.

The visitors thought they had finally done enough to score when Gio Reyna burst clear to charge down the right and Haaland moved down the middle into the box.

But the American's cutback was cleared at the last moment before reaching the forward.

Dortmund remain in second place on 57 points, with Bayern top on 63.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen moved up to 48 after their 2-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg earlier while RB Leipzig are in fourth place, three points behind, following a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.







