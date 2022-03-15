Benzema sets French scoring record with 412th career goal

Karim Benzema became the highest French scorer in history on Monday as his goal against Mallorca in La Liga took him to 412 in his career, one more than Thierry Henry.

The Real Madrid striker converted a penalty in the second half at Son Moix to give Madrid a 2-0 lead, after Vinicius Junior had opened the scoring.

Benzema's historic feat comes after he scored a hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain last week to make it 309 goals for Real Madrid, overtaking the great Alfredo Di Stefano in the club's all-time scorers list.

The treble inspired Madrid to stage an incredible comeback as they beat PSG 3-1 and 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

As well as his impressive haul for Real Madrid, Benzema has scored 66 goals for Lyon and 36 for the French national team, whom he returned to play for last summer after five years away.