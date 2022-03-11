Bayern boss Nagelsmann relishing return to in-form Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann left Hoffenheim three years ago but will now return to his former home stadium in front of fans for the first time this weekend.



"I'm lookin forward to it," he told reporters on Friday. "The other games in Hoffenheim were all without fans."



The 34-year-old Nagelsmann left departed Hoffenheim for RB Leipzig in 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic threw football into chaos.



And he is relaxed about the reception he will get from the 25,600 spectators allowed into the stadium on Saturday.



"The whistling is hopefully done," he said. "From that I'm looking forward to my return to where I have spent an unbelievably nice nine years."



Nagelsmann will also hope to continue his winning record back in Hoffenheim having triumphed on both occasions he visited with Leipzig.



Bayern are on a high after thrashing Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 and could go 12 points clear at the top as Borussia Dortmund, who also have a game in hand, don't play till Sunday.



Nagelsmann will take nothing for granted at the fourth-placed team though, warning: "They have won their last four matches and are strong in a number of different rankings as well."



Some adjustment to the team is likely, the coach said, though Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry can be called upon despite muscle concerns.



