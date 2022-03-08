Besiktas struggle to take home draw with Medipol Basaksehir in Super Lig

Visitors Medipol Basaksehir were held to a 2-2 draw by Besiktas in a Monday Spor Toto Super Lig match at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Egyptian winger Trezeguet scored the opening goal in the 35th minute after Besiktas couldn't clear the danger from their penalty box.

Besiktas leveled the match in the 41st minute as Turkish forward Guven Yalcin finished in the area after his teammate Can Bozdogan -- opposed by several Basaksehir players -- strove to assist him.

Basaksehir made it 2-1 near the end of the first half as Italian forward Stefano Okaka powered a header to score.

The home team made the score even in the 54th minute as Besiktas' Turkish forward Kenan Karaman scored a rebound off the bar.

Besiktas' Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal crossed from the right to find Alex Teixeira in the box. The Brazilian attacking midfielder tapped the ball in the near post but hit the post. Karaman was in the six-yard-box to finish.

The match ended 2-2.

Besiktas are seventh in the league table as the Black Eagles have 45 points in 28 matches.

Meanwhile, Basaksehir are currently in third spot with 47 points in the standings led by Trabzonspor, who have 67 points.

Second-place Ittifak Holding Konyaspor has collected 52 points .

In the next fixture, Besiktas will visit Galatasaray in a derby on March 14 at Nef Stadium.