FIFA to consider suspending contracts of foreign players in Ukraine

Football ruling body FIFA will consider automatically suspending the contracts of foreign players and coaches affiliated to the Ukrainian football association UAF until the end of the season, it said on Monday.



The temporary measure was adopted in coordination with European football ruling body UEFA to "provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs," FIFA said in a statement.



The federation also said that foreign players and coaches working at clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) will have the right to to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts until the end of the season in case a mutual agreement is not reached by March 10.



Players and coaches will, therefore, be considered "out of contract" until June 30 and be free to sign a deal with another club "without facing consequences of any kind," FIFA explained.



Those previously affiliated to UAF or FUR will be allowed to be registered in a new federation even if the registration period is closed where they conclude a new contract.



