Barca president Laporta denies Haaland negotiations

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied that they have held negotiations with Erling Haaland to try to lure the Borussia Dortmund striker to Camp Nou.



It was reported by L'Esportiu that Barca head coach Xavi and sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff had travelled to Munich to meet Haaland this week.



Xavi did not deny meeting the sought-after Norway international, stating he "cannot give details" over a potential move for the 21-year-old and the Blaugrana are "working for the present and the future" in the transfer market.



Laporta insisted the Catalan giants would not engage in official talks with Haaland – who has a €75 million ($82 million) release clause that kicks in at the end of this season – without Dortmund's permission.



The Barca president told reporters: "At Barça we don't negotiate with the player, when we have to negotiate we will do it with Borussia Dortmund if the circumstance arises.



"Xavi hasn't denied it? Well, I categorically deny it. If we negotiate, we would do it with Borussia Dortmund. We are working on many players who can improve the squad next season according to what the coach, the director of football and the technical secretary say.



"We are working and planning, but not negotiating with players. Neither meeting nor negotiating."



But Laporta does not believe it would be an issue if Xavi has spoken to Haaland in Bavaria.



He added: "I am convinced that conversations can be held between athletes, they can talk about football, which is what they know.



"Coming to Barca is attractive because the team is under construction and they fall in love [with the club] because there are very young players, with a lot of talent, who have a present and a future, but the economic issues are valued by other people in the club."



