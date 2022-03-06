ATHLETICS-SOUTH AFRICAS MOKOKA BREAKS WORLD RECORD IN FIRST 50KM RACE

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka, who had never run a 50km race before, broke the world record on home soil in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Mokoka, 37, crossed the finish line in two hours, 40 minutes and 13 seconds, beating the recor d set by Ethiopian Ketema Bekele Negasa (2:42:07) at the same event last year.

"I'm tired," Mokoka, a three-times Olympian, said. "It's a long way and I don't know how I'm going to feel later, but I enjoyed it."