Haas F1 driver Mazepin banned from British Grand Prix

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will be banned from competing in the Formula One British Grand Prix for his Haas team due to the invasion of Ukraine, Motorsport UK has said.



Mazepin was permited by the governing FIA on Tuesday to enter the F1 season as a neutral but he will not be allowed to race in at Silverstone on July 3 regardless.



"Recognition of licences issued by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) and the Belarus Automobile Federation (BAF) is suspended in the UK," a statement said, as a result "no Russian/Belarusian licenced competitors and officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events."



Motorsport UK said the decision was made "in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies to ensure that there is a unilateral response to the crisis."



