MUNICHS MÜLLER BACK FROM COVID, NEUER IN GOALKEEPER TRAINING

Thomas Müller has returned from a coronavirus infection and Manuel Neuer started specific goalkeeper exercises after a knee operation at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.



Both had been sidelined lately, and their return is good news for Bayern ahead of Saturday's league match at third-placed Bayer Leverkusen and next week's Champions League last 16 return leg against Salzburg.



Müller trained individually after missing a week of action with a second Covid-19 infection that saw him quarantined but he should be fit to play on Saturday.



Neuer, who was out for several weeks, may also play then as coach Julian Nagelsmann said last week he was "very upbeat that we can have Manu back as soon as possible."



However, still out since early December is midfielder Leo Goretzka with a knee injury but Nagelsmann said there are "steps in the right direction."



