Johaug pips World Cup leader Nepryayeva for Lahti cross-country win

Norwegian golden girl Therese Johaug had no hangover from her glory Games in Beijing as she pipped World Cup standings leader Natalya Nepryayeva to victory in a 10-kilometre classic cross-country race on Sunday.



Johaug triumphed in Lahti, Finland, in 24 minutes 28.4 seconds, finishing just 1.2 seconds ahead of her Russian rival in the individual contest.



The pair dominated the field with Finland's Krista Parmakoski 16.5 seconds off the winning time in third.



Nepryayeva remains top of the overall World Cup but Johaug leads the distance standings to build on her three wins at the Beijing Games.



There is also a men's race later in Lahti along with a men's ski jumping team event and a Nordic combined in which Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber will start first in the 10km cross-country after topping large hill jumping with 131 metres.



Women ski jumpers are again on the normal hill in Hinzenbach, Austria.



