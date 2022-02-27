Islam Makhachev earns 10th straight UFC win

Islam Makhachev took the occasion of his 10th consecutive win to ask for a championship bout, as the Russian lightweight prevailed over Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Makhachev (22-1-0) won by technical knockout when the referee stopped the bout at 3:23 of the first round.

"I just want a title fight," Makhachev said postmatch. "No more. I'm tired of all these things. I need title fight. I'm ready. I'm here."

Green (29-13-1) was a late replacement on the Saturday card after Beneil Dariush suffered a broken leg earlier this month.

"I'm really disappointed," Green said, according to MMAfighting.com. "But this is what happens when you try to throw something together so fast. At least he got the finish, he did exactly what he said he was going to do."

Earlier on the Saturday card, Brazil's Wellington Turman (18-5-0) won his middleweight fight by armbar submission from Canada's Mischa Cirkunov (15-8-0).

In the top women's fight of the night, Brazil's Priscila Cachoeira (11-4-0) won a unanimous decision over South Korea's Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2). All three judges scored the three-round fight 29-28.