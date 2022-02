Turkish gymnast Ibrahim Çolak bagged a gold medal on men's rings at the 2022 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany on Saturday.

"Ibrahim Çolak is back on top! The 2019 World champion on Still Rings begins his year with a win in Cottbus," the International Gymnastics Federation tweeted.

The 27-year-old scored 14.733 points.

Adem Asil, another Turkish athlete, finished in the fourth place.