LEWANDOWSKI SUPPORTS POLANDS REFUSAL TO FACE RUSSIA IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

Polish football star Robert Lewandowski said he supports Poland's refusal to play their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Russia.

"It is the right decision! I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues," the forward said on Twitter.

"Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic football federations have expressed their disinclination to play the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification clash in Moscow.

A recent joint statement said they are not willing to travel to Russia for matches scheduled for March 24 and March 29, as the military escalation between Moscow and Kyiv "entails serious consequences and considerably lower safety for our national football teams and official delegations."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

Fighting on the third day of the intervention is said to have reached the streets of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy had pledged to defend the country, Western countries have announced sanctions on Moscow, including measures targeting President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.